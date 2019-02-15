Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reveals striker crisis ahead of St Johnstone visit

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that he could be left without a first-team striker for this weekend’s visit of St Johnstone to Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard could be without Jermain Defoe (left) and Kyle Lafferty this weekend. Picture: SNS

The Light Blues were already without the suspended Alfredo Morelos after the Colombian was handed a three-match ban for kicking out at Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna.

It’s since been revealed that both Kyle Lafferty and Jermain Defoe could also miss the Scottish Premiership match as they struggle to overcome injury concerns. Lafferty is troubled by a calf problem while Defoe is feeling his hamstring.

Dapo Mebude has been recalled from Scotland youth duty to provide emergency cover.

Gerrard said: “It’s a concern. But we’ve got good attacking players. We may have to find a different way.

“We’ll see how the next few hours go and hopefully they pull through. They’re both confident and I’ll trust the players. I’ll give them both every chance of being available”