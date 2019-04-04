Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reveals his plans for the summer transfer market

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has outlined the quality he is looking for in potential summer signings.

The Ibrox side bounced back from four games without a win to defeat Hearts at home on Wednesday night with a comfortable 3-0 win.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has outlined what he wants in players signed this summer. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Rangers face a trip to Motherwell on Sunday as they look to put back-to-back victories together before the split.

Gerrard, however, is already well underway in terms of preparations for next season as he aims to recruit players who are capable of playing for a club the size of Rangers.

“The players are aware of the standards we are looking for, we have often achieved this level but the problem has been finding this consistently and drawing games we should have won,” he said.

“We will continue to try and strengthen our squad and eleven moving forward to improve this. The likes of Jermain (Defoe) who know what is expected at big clubs.

“Consistency has damaged us this season in terms of our targets. Going into next season this is for me to address.”

Gerrard has six players out of contract next season, none of whom can be classed as important, while a further four are due to return to their parent club after the end of their loan spell.

In addition, some players under contract may be moved on if the Rangers boss feels they can’t help the team improve.

Yet, Gerrard does not foresee a recruitment drive as extensive as the one undertaken last summer.

He said: “One hundred per cent, there are still players here playing for their future, people dropping standards or getting comfortable is not acceptable. You learn a lot about players over the course of a season.

“The only thing I can say is we will try and add more quality to make our eleven and squad stronger, there won’t be wholesale changes.”