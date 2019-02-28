Rangers boss Steven Gerrard responds to Alfredo Morelos’ comments about summer transfer

Steven Gerrard has reminded Alfredo Morelos that he’ll be a Rangers player until the club receive a transfer offer which they deem to be acceptable.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring in the win over Dundee. Picture: SNS

The Colombian striker gave an interview to a radio station in his homeland where he said that he expects to be moving on in the summer.

Morelos talked of other clubs watching him in action as he seeks a move to a more lucrative league.

Gerrard, though, has remained consistent in his desire to keep the talismanic striker until a bid comes in that’s too good to turn down.

He told Sky Sports: “I’ve been clear on my thoughts about Alfredo. We want him to stay here for as long as possible.

“But I understand how people work and the reality is we haven’t had any offers at the moment. He’s a Rangers player and we look forward to Aberdeen.”