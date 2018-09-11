Rangers boss Steven Gerrard joint favourite for England job

Steven Gerrard has been installed as joint favourite to take over from Gareth Southgate as the next England boss.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard installed as joint favourite for the England job. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The Liverpool legend’s positive start as Rangers boss has seen Betfair place him alongside Burnley manager Sean Dyche as the favoured candidates to take on the role of leading the Three Lions.

Not far behind the duo is Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

While the FA are not on the lookout for a manager to replace the popular Southgate, the man who led England to the World Cup semi-final in Russia this summer has not yet signed a new contract with his current deal ending in 2020.

Gerrard’s early promise at Ibrox means both he and Dyche are 5/1 to be the next man in the England hotseat. Eddie How and Roberto Mancini are both 7/1, while Rodgers is 9/1.

Rodgers has rebuilt his reputation at Celtic following a trying time towards the end of his spell at Liverpool, winning back-to-back domestic trebles, Meanwhile, Gerrard embarked on a 13-match unbeaten run at Rangers before it was ended by Rodgers before the international break as Celtic won 1-0 in the first Old Firm clash of the season.

