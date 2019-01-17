Rangers boss Steven Gerrard gives transfer update on Joe Worrall, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that on-loan Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall will remain at Rangers until the end of the season and won’t be recalled by his parent club.

There had been suggestions earlier this week that the 22-year-old could have his season-long loan ended early as the English Championship side look to alleviate a defensive crisis.

Steven Gerrard keeps a close eye on Joe Worrall in training. Picture: SNS Group

The arrival of Martin O’Neill at the City Ground as new manager following Aitor Karanka’s departure caused further uncertainty.

Former Forest player Garry Birtles publicly stated that the former Celtic boss could look to recall Worrall, calling the decision to send him out on loan a “strange one”.

He added: “I am not surprised [Joe] has done so well. There’s a possibility he could be brought back down.

Going nowhere: Ross McCrorie. Picture: SNS Group

“We have got big injury problems in that position at the moment. I am sure Martin will look at the bigger picture.

“Joe was one of a few good young players who came through the youth ranks at Forest. I am sure he is one who Martin will look at very closely.”

But speaking ahead of the Light Blues’ Scottish Cup trip to Central Park to face Cowdenbeath, Gerrard said: “We have spoken to Nottingham Forrest, Joe will remain here until the end of the season. “He was superb in the Old Firm match and we are happy with the job he has done.”

The Gers boss also admitted midfielder Jordan Rossiter could be sent on loan, adding: “There is a possibility he could go out [on loan] to get the valuable game time he needs, as I can’t promise him a start every match.”

Gerrard also dismissed talk of Ross McCrorie leaving Ibrox. The Scotland Under-21 international was reportedly a target for Dundee, but he is “going nowhere”.

“We have had to be careful with Ross, when to play him and he has been superb in the training ground with his confidence coming back”, Gerrard said.

“It is a shame he is suspended for Cowdenbeath as he had earned the shirt. He has a great future here and is a potential future captain.”

Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe are also expected to play some part in the Scottish Cup fourth-round match, Gerrard added.