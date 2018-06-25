Rangers boss Steven Gerrard brands Brandon Barker link ‘speculation’

Steven Gerrard has admitted that he is keen to recruit more attacking players - but dismissed talk of a move for former Hibs winger Brandon Barker as “speculation”.

Rangers have already brought in Jamie Murphy on a permanent deal, and have added Scott Arfield, Ovie Ejaria, Jon Flanagan, Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Allan McGregor, while a move for Roma striker Umar Sadiq remains an option.

Brandon Barker is "speculation" along with Ryan Kent, Harry Wilson, Dominic Solanke and Ben Woodburn. Pictures: SNS Group / Getty Images

But Gerrard stressed that the club simply doesn’t have enough room for all the widemen linked with a move to Ibrox.

Barker is one name, the Manchester City winger having caught the eye during his season-long loan spell at Hibs in the last campaign, while there have been the inevitable links with Liverpool youngsters Ryan Kent, Harry Wilson and Ben Woodburn.

Jordan Jones of Kilmarnock, who was the subject of a failed bid from the Gers in the January transfer window, has also been linked again with Rangers, while Dominic Solanke of Liverpool has also been loosely linked with the Ibrox club.

Speaking to The Sun, Gerrard said: “Brandon Barker is speculation. There’s not enough room for all the wingers we’ve been linked with — Ryan Kent, Harry Wilson, Barker and Jordan Jones.

“I don’t know how I’d fit them all in. I’m a fan of all the names, but it’s speculation. Dominic Solanke? Ben Woodburn? Also speculation.

“But we do need more forward options,” he admitted.