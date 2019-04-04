Rangers boss Steven Gerrard accepts ban for post-Old Firm comments made to referee

Have your say

Steven Gerrard has accepted a one-match ban from the Scottish FA over comments made to Old Firm referee Bobby Madden after Rangers’ 2-1 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was charged with breaching Disciplinary Rule 203 - No member of Team Staff shall commit Misconduct at a match.

Steven Gerrard has accepted a one-match ban. Picture: PA

The Rangers boss will now be absent from the dugout when his side faces Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ryan Kent has lost his appeal of a two-match ban handed down for his clash with Celtic captain Scott Brown.