Rangers boss Steven Gerrard accepts ban for post-Old Firm comments made to referee

Steven Gerrard has accepted a one-match ban from the Scottish FA over comments made to Old Firm referee Bobby Madden after Rangers’ 2-1 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.
The 38-year-old was charged with breaching Disciplinary Rule 203 - No member of Team Staff shall commit Misconduct at a match.
The Rangers boss will now be absent from the dugout when his side faces Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Ryan Kent has lost his appeal of a two-match ban handed down for his clash with Celtic captain Scott Brown.