Rangers boss Graeme Murty won’t rule Ryan Jack out of Old Firm clash

Rangers boss Graeme Murty is refusing to rule Ryan Jack out of Saturday’s Old Firm showdown despite the Ibrox battler being carried off on a stretcher against Motherwell.

The former Dons skipper suffered a painful knee injury after being caught by Steelmen defender Cedric Kipre late in the first half of Wednesday night’s 2-0 win.

Graeme Murty is hopeful that Ryan Jack could still make the Old Firm clash this weekend. Picture: SNS Group

Murty admitted after the game that Jack was a major doubt for the Parkhead duel with Brendan Rodgers’ league leaders.

But speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s trip to Celtic Park, the new

Rangers boss now says he is holding on to a slim hope that the 25-year-old could pull through in time to feature.

He said: “Ryan is sore. He’s in the treatment room at the moment currently having some ice and compression.

“Our physios are taking very good care of him but we don’t know yet if there is any long-term damage. It’s too soon to say.

“It’s very sensitive, very tender. He took a sore one last night. We will look at him and make a judgement on him closer to the time.

“But no [he’s not been ruled out for Saturday]. If there is a potential for him to be involved that will be great. If there isn’t, we will obviously be disappointed. But we will give the player every chance.”

Rangers fans were outraged by Kipre’s challenge after the Frenchman appeared to plant his studs into Jack’s left knee.

But Murty is prepared to give the Motherwell man the benefit of the doubt.

“I’ve seen the tape back of the tackle,” he said. “Ryan slides in to make a pass and the guy goes to block it.

“I didn’t think the guy actually stamped and pushed down. I didn’t think he put any pressure through the challenge.

“There was a coming together that was a nasty one and it’s sore but in regards of intent, I’m not sure there was any there.”

• READ MORE - Blow for Rangers as Ryan Jack set to miss Old Firm clash