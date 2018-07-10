Rangers’ battle with Sports Direct returns to court

Rangers and Sports Direct will face off in court today after the retail company was granted an injunction which prevented the Ibrox side from selling their new strips.

READ MORE - Sports Direct wins interim injunction against Rangers

Mike Ashley's firm was granted an injunction to stop Rangers from selling their new kits. Picture: PA

Mike Ashley’s firm believe Rangers are in breach of contract by preventing Sports Direct from putting in a bid to distribute and market the new kits.

It is believed that Rangers wish for an unnamed third-party company to sell the new merchandise, though Ashley and co insist they have the right to match any offer.

The kits were launched last week to much fanfare from the club’s support but are, as yet, unavailable for purchase.

Mr Justice Bryan put a temporary halt to any sales until the legal arguments could be heard.

The case was due to be heard at 10.30am on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE - Rangers call for SPFL chairman to quit in club statement