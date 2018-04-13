Rangers balked at David Bates’ wage demands - reports

Have your say

David Bates decided to leave Rangers after the club refused his demands of £7,500 per week, according to the Daily Record.

The 21-year-old yesterday put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Hamburg after the Bundesliga side took advantage of the player’s expiring contract.

The centre-back has generally impressed in his 17 appearances this term, including a man of the match award the last time Rangers travelled to Celtic Park.

However, Ibrox chiefs believed he wasn’t worth his demands of a new deal and talks broke down in March.

Bates joined the club at the beginning of the 2016/17 Scottish Premiership season on loan from then-Championship club Raith Rovers. That move was made permanent in January the following year.

