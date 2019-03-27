Rangers appoint new man to key Ibrox role

Rangers have announced the appointment of a new Director of Commercial and Marketing.

James Bisgrove will leave his role as Head of Sponsor Partnership Management at TEAM Marketing AG - who currently look after marketing for UEFA Club Competitions - and join the Light Blues in June.

He has also held key roles in the Commercial and Marketing sector with UEFA, Emirates and Betfair.

Gers Managing Director Stewart Robertson said: “We look forward to welcoming James to the team as our new Director of Commercial and Marketing.

“He has a wealth of experience in building and maintaining commercial partnerships within football, which will help us to maximise revenues next season and beyond.”

Bisgrove added: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Rangers. I look forward to using my commercial and broader marketing experience from UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and other global properties to help enhance the clubs commercial proposition.

“Rangers has an iconic brand which can further thrive domestically, and, importantly, across key international markets.”