Rangers appeal Alfredo Morelos red card

Rangers have lodged an appeal against Alfredo Morelos’ Pittodrie red card.

The Colombian frontman was dismissed just 12 minutes into Sunday’s clash after appearing to kick out at Dons defender Scott McKenna off the ball.

Gerrard felt McKenna had provoked his player with “two violent barges” and went on to suggest the Light Blues had been getting a raw deal from referees for years.

But when asked after the 1-1 draw with Derek McInnes’ side - whether he would challenge referee Kevin Clancy’s decision - the Ibrox manager said: “There are always emotions straight after the game. We’ve got a long journey back to reflect and decide on it.”

But Press Association Sport understands a challenge has now been lodged.

If the appeal fails, Morelos will be handed a two-game ban, ruling him out of Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with St Mirren as well as their Betfred Cup clash at Kilmarnock on August 19.