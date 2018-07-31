Rangers announced as Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 partner club

Rangers are the latest club to be announced as a partner club for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, a day after rivals Celtic.

• READ MORE: Kevin Kyle: Rangers gave contracts players shouldn’t have got

Rangers have been announced as a partner club for PES2019. Picture: Konami

An official replica version of Ibrox Stadium will be included in the partnership, available to gamers via download after launch of the game on 30 August.

As a partner, alongside the stadium, all facets of the team and club will be perfectly represented within PES 2019.

Stewart Robertson, Rangers managing director, said: “We are delighted to have entered in to this new partnership with Konami and are excited to see the club and the players perfectly represented within PES 2019.”

Fans will be able to buy a special Rangers limited edition version of the game, while Konami, the game’s producers, will have a PES branded presence within the Family Stand ‘gaming zone’ area at Ibrox.

As well as Celtic and Rangers being partner clubs, the Ladbrokes Premiership is one of the officially licensed leagues in the game.

Jonas Lygaard, senior director brand & business development at Konami Digital Entertainment said: “With this partnership with Rangers we add another massive club to the growing PES roster. Scottish football enjoys some of the loudest and most ardent fans of any league, and we look forward to this passion manifesting as Rangers makes its debut in PES 2019.”

• READ MORE: Celtic confirmed as partner club for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019