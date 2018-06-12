Rangers announce signing of Nikola Katic on four-year deal

Have your say

Rangers have announced the signing of Croatian defender Nikola Katic.

The 21-year-old will join Steven Gerrard’s side on a four-year deal as the new manager aims to strengthen his defensive corps.

Gerrard feared he was set to lose out on the NK Slaven Belupo starlet as Russian outfit Spartak Moscow looked set to snap him up.

However, with Moscow pulling out of the deal, Rangers were free to wrap up the transfer.

The player said: “It’s a big pleasure to be here. It’s one of the biggest clubs in Europe, in the world. It’s good to be here, it’s a big step for me.

New Rangers signing Nikola Katic. Picture: Rangers TV

“When they told me Steven Gerrard wants to sign me, I told my agent I just need to take my shoes and run to Scotland.

“He is a legend of football in the world and I’m glad to be here with him.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Katic’s agent Mladen Kliskinic dropped a major hint after taking to Facebook to post a picture taken outside the Manchester Institute of Health & Performance on Tuesday morning with the message: “ONE PLAYER, Medical test, 5 hours, All good.”

With defender Connor Goldson expected to complete his £3million switch from Brighton, this latest news will bring more welcome cheer to the Ibrox faithful.

Rangers’ defence creaked continuously last term as Bruno Alves, Fabio Cardoso, Danny Wilson, David Bates, Ross McCrorie and Russell Martin all failed to provide an effective back line.

But Gerrard has acted quickly to beef up the centre of his defence, with midfielder Scott Arfield expected to provide an extra layer of security in front following his move from Burnley.

Rangers have also brought goalkeeper Allan McGregor back to the club, made Jamie Murphy’s loan switch from Brighton permanent and signed Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria on a year-long loan.

