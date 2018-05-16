Rangers announce signing of goalkeeper Allan McGregor

Allan McGregor has rejoined Rangers on a two-year deal.

The Scotland international goalkeeper departed Ibrox in 2012 to join Turkish club Besiktas. He left after a season to join Hull City but parted company with the English Championship club in the summer. He was out of contract and had knocked back Hull manager Nigel Adkins’ offer of a new deal.

McGregor, 36, was Hull City’s Player of the Year for 2017/18 and becomes new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard’s second signing following the arrival of midfielder Scott Arfield on Monday.

Capped 38 times for Scotland, McGregor helped Rangers win the title three years in a row between 2009 and 2011.

He was also the subject of interest from Hearts but opted to return to Ibrox.