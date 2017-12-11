Rangers announce appointment of Barry Scott as director

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Barry Scott as a Director on the Ibrox board.

• READ MORE - Rangers repay £5m loan to Mike Ashley

Rangers have appointed a new director to the Ibrox board. Picture: John Devlin

Scott, who is based in Hong Kong, was named in January 2016 as one of three benefactors who had contributed to the £6.5 million loan paid to Rangers in a bid to pay off Mike Ashley and help pay for the day-to-day running costs.

Chairman Dave King along with the ‘Three Bears’ - Douglas Park, George Letham and George Taylor - provided most of the cash with Scott, fellow Hong Kong-based fan Andy Ross and director John Bennett adding to the total.

A brief statement on the club’s website said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Barry Scott as a director of Rangers International Football Club PLC.

“Barry is a successful businessman and lifelong supporter of the club.”