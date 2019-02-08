Rangers: Allan McGregor learns SFA fate over Lewis Ferguson incident

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has been hit with a two-match ban for his challenge on Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson in Wednesday night’s stormy Ladbrokes Premiership encounter at Pittodrie.

The Light Blues ran out 4-2 winners thanks to an Alfredo Morelos double, a James Tavernier penalty and an injury-time strike by Jermain Defoe. Sam Cosgrove grabbed a brace for Derek McInnes’ side, including one spot-kick.

Allan McGregor pictured during the Ladbrokes Premiership win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Picture: SNS Group

Both teams were reduced to ten men; Morelos receiving a straight red along with Dons defender Scott McKenna after the pair clashed on the edge of the Aberdeen box early in the second half.

However, the home side felt the Gers and Scotland goalkeeper should have been sent off for a dangerous challenge on Ferguson.

The Scottish FA’s compliance officer Clare Whyte scrutinised footage from the match on Friday before offering the 37-year-old a two-game suspension for the studs-up challenge.

McGregor is free to face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup at Rugby Park in Saturday’s 5.15pm kick-off, with the Ibrox side having until Monday to contest the ban.