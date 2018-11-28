Rangers: All 15 Steven Gerrard signings rated

Rangers chairman Dave King stated that only one of Steven Gerrard’s summer signings had not worked out. Joel Sked rates the 15 recruits.

Hits

Connor Goldson

An unquestioned success. He is one of those defenders that has a bit of everything. He’s strong and quick, aggressive and dominant, composed and confident. Not only a shrewd signing in that he instantly improved the defence but one who looks like a snip at a reported £3million.

Has got his career back on track after a life-saving operation and could fetch the club a sizeable profit.

Borna Barisic

The Croatian has only made six appearances, one of which was lacklustre display at Livingston. Yet, despite the small sample size, Barisic has shown that he is the left-back the team have been missing since Lee Wallace last played.

Rangy, powerful, quick and with a fierce cross, his presence has been missing when trying to break teams down away from home. A modern full-back, if he gets a run of games with Ryan Kent in front of him, Rangers’ left-side will likely be very dangerous.

Scott Arfield

Driving runs and goals from midfield. Not only has he been a very good addition but he’s helped bring the best out of Alfredo Morelos. The duo have formed a fruitful relationship which was best seen in the 5-1 thumping of St Johnstone. The Colombian drops deep and the Canadian international runs to or beyond in support.

Only recently turned 30, he has developed as a footballer in England and Rangers are the beneficiaries.

Allan McGregor

Immense. Wes Foderingham was one of the best Rangers players of the last couple of seasons, yet McGregor is simply a level or three above. Has produced a number of brilliant and crucial saves, while his experience will be vital. The best performing summer signing.

Jamie Murphy

The serious injury at the start of the season took away a dangerous attacking option for Gerrard. The former Motherwell forward showed he could be a decisive match-winner during last season’s loan spell, and enough to show that despite the setback he is a smart recruit.

Lassana Coulibaly

Gerrard noted that he needed to add greater physicality to the Rangers team - midfield especially - in an environment such as Scottish football. Coulibaly won fans over instantly with his combative, whole-hearted and no-nonsense approach. He combined that with positivity on the ball.

He has been off the boil recently and found himself on the bench, but he has provided something to the Rangers midfield which has been missing.

Ryan Kent

Easily one of the most exciting players in the league, and one who Rangers fans would like to see on the ball more often. He is not too dissimilar to former Rangers winger Barrie McKay but more penetrative with his trickery, runs and dribbling.

Can tire easily but is a creative force driving from the left, picking up smart positions centrally and putting opponents on the back foot.

Ovie Ejaria

A player who has raised suspicion among the Rangers support for drifting in and out of games. However, his qualities are such that he is an all-round midfield operator. His long legs are useful in winning the ball back before starting counter-attacks. The Liverpool loanee wants to get on the ball and try and make things happen by shifting play or driving forward, using his quick feet to evade challenges.

Where he may frustrate is that he isn’t that No.10 the team need to produce those decisive moments in the final third on a regular occasion.

Jury’s out

Eros Grezda

Not had too many minutes but did put in a fantastic performance against Motherwell, netting twice. Positive and exciting winger who could take over from Ryan Kent when the loanee returns to Liverpool next season.

Gareth McAuley

The veteran Northern Irish defender arrived with a calf problem which kept him out until recently. Played the second half of the 7-1 win over Motherwell and made his first start against Livingston at the weekend. On both occasions he eased through the game in-keeping with a player who has made more than 200 Premier League appearances.

It is far too early to make a definite judgement considering he was up against ten men in one game and Scott Robinson as a striker in the second, but early signs are that he will be a useful addition, especially his experience to guide the likes of Nikola Katic and Joe Worrall.

Kyle Lafferty

It was difficult to see where exactly the former Hearts striker fits into the team, yet he is someone who has been there and done it at Rangers and knows what it takes to succeed at Ibrox, plus he was signed off the back of a 19-goal season.

Lafferty has not quite kicked on from his second debut, netting a brace at Motherwell, but has offered enough as a back-up to Alfredo Morelos or capable of filling in on the wing.

Nikola Katic

The Croatian, in his nascent period, looked a very shrewd signing, forming a fine relationship with Connor Goldson as Steven Gerrard’s men progressed through the Europa League qualifiers, conceding just three goals in eight games. The duo seemed to have a real bond and desire to keep the ball away from McGregor.

Since having to share defensive responsibility with Joe Worrall, Katic has become more erratic. Even in games where Rangers were comfortable he had his moments, while his performance in a 4-1 win over Hamilton seemed to play him out of a regular starting berth.

Joe Worrall

Has split opinion among the Rangers support. The Nottingham Forest loanee has produced fantastic performances on the European stage where he has looked imperious and someone who could challenge Goldson as the best centre back.

However, he has been largely inconsistent, going from assured to sloppy.

Jon Flanagan

Early showings suggested that Rangers had added a solid and dependable full-back who added much-needed depth in the full-back areas. Everything seemed to be going well, then he was came up against Kilmarnock’s veteran winger Chris Burke. Flanagan endured a chastening 45 minutes before he was subbed.

Of the last four games he has been on the bench for three and started the 4-3 defeat to Spartak Moscow, where he was poor.

Misses

Umar Sadiq

He simply isn’t good enough. The fact Steven Gerrard has been reluctant to play him and told the striker to improve “everything” tells its own story. He was chucked in against Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup semi-final - not the easiest opponent to make your first start for the club, especially after doubts from the manager in public.

He did have the chance to make himself an instant hit when he rounded Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis with the goal at his mercy. He instead decided to fall over.

