Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos with unbelievable open goal miss against Ayr

Alfredo Morelos has drawn comparisons with Peter Van Vossen after an incredible open goal miss in Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie with Ayr United.

The Light Blues were trailing to an goal after Alan Forrest - brother of Celtic winger James - capitalised on an error from goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Morelos had the opportunity to restore parity in the 29th minute, but with the goalkeeper stranded at the front post the Colombian someone scooped his shot over the target from two yards.

Despite the embarrassment the 21-year-old stuck at it and soon got his reward, drawing his side level.

The striker would net again later in the match, but not before Jason Cummings and Josh Windass had already made sure of Rangers’ passage into the quarter-final draw.

