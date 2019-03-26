Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos subbed off at half-time during Colombia friendly

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos has been subbed off at half-time during Colombia’s friendly match with South Korea.

READ MORE - SFA announce referee for Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park

The striker was making his first start for his nation, in his third appearance overall, during the exhibition fixture at the Seoul World Cup stadium.

Playing up front alongside Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, Morelos was given the first 45 minutes by coach Carlos Queiroz.

He was replaced at the break by Bayern Munich loan star James Rodriguez with the visitors 1-0 down.

Rodriguez, contracted to Real Madrid, said about Morelos earlier this week: “[Morelos] can be the future of football in our country.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS

“He has a lot of talent and has all the qualities needed to be a top player for us. Alfredo is young, has had a great season and is a top striker.

“Of course, he still has a lot to learn, but he seems to be improving all the time and he is going to become an important player for Colombia.”