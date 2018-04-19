Rangers agree new kit deal with Hummel - reports

Have your say

Rangers have agreed a new kit deal with Danish sportswear company Hummel, according to reports.

The new agreement, which will begin in the summer, will be worth around £10million to the Ibrox side over the next three seasons.

This represents a change of kit suppliers for the first time in five years after Rangers decided to end their association with Puma.

The previous deal was agreed by former chief executive Charles Green in 2013 and was said to be worth £30million over five years.

The club said back in December that it was on the look-out for a new kit deal after successfully renegotiating their retail contract with Sports Direct.

Rangers supporters had previously refused to buy club retail with a large percentage of the profits going to Mike Ashley’s company.

This led to the retention of last season’s home strip for the current campaign.

