Rangers agree fee to sign Brighton defender Connor Goldson

Rangers have agreed a fee to sign Brighton defender Connor Goldson, according to the Scottish Sun.
The Ibrox club have spent weeks in negotiations with Brighton over the transfer and the two sides finally appear to have come to an agreement.
Rangers will pay £3.5million for the centre-back who made three appearances for the Seagulls in the English Premier League last season.
The 25-year-old, who underwent heart surgery in 2017, is keen to join Steven Gerrard’s side as he seeks regular first-team football.
Meanwhile, Rangers are set to complete the signing of Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old midfielder is expected to join the club for the duration of the 2017/18 season as he seeks to continue his development under Kop legend Gerrard.
