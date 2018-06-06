Rangers agree fee to sign Brighton defender Connor Goldson

Have your say

Rangers have agreed a fee to sign Brighton defender Connor Goldson, according to the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - Kevin Thomson: Steven Gerrard will need ‘a Scott Brown’ at Rangers

Connor Goldson has been with Brighton since 2015. Picture: Getty

The Ibrox club have spent weeks in negotiations with Brighton over the transfer and the two sides finally appear to have come to an agreement.

Rangers will pay £3.5million for the centre-back who made three appearances for the Seagulls in the English Premier League last season.

The 25-year-old, who underwent heart surgery in 2017, is keen to join Steven Gerrard’s side as he seeks regular first-team football.

Meanwhile, Rangers are set to complete the signing of Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old midfielder is expected to join the club for the duration of the 2017/18 season as he seeks to continue his development under Kop legend Gerrard.

READ MORE - The most obvious Steven Gerrard and Rangers narrative is here already