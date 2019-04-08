Rangers ace James Tavernier takes jibe at Motherwell fans on social media

Rangers star James Tavernier took to social media to joke about being subject to missiles thrown by Motherwell fans.

The Ibrox captain had a lighter and pie chucked at him by the home support during the first half of Rangers' 3-0 win at Fir Park.

James Tavernier talks to referee Nick Walsh after objects thrown at him. Picture: SNS

Having already been confronted on the Easter Road pitch by a Hibs fan earlier this season the latest incident did not concern the Englishman.

Tavernier took to Instagram to laugh off being targeted by Motherwell fans.

In reference to having a pie chucked at him, he posted an image of the food missing him with the caption 'Pied' which also included a fishing hook emoji.

The more harmful object was the lighter which was handed to police by referee Nick Walsh after he had stopped the game.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said incidents of this nature need to stop in Scottish football.

“It’s a sad thing to see in this league but there’s a lot of it going on and there’s a lot of other sad stuff that’s going on in world football,” he said.

“It seems like we’re trying to send messages out every time we speak to the media, which is a shame.

“It’s dangerous for the players when there are objects thrown on to the pitch, whether it be a lighter or whatever it may be. It needs to stop.”