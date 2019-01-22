Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos wanted by Nice as Mario Balotelli replacement - reports

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos is wanted by French side Nice who are preparing an £8million bid for the striker, according to reports.

The Colombian has been pinpointed by the Ligue 1 outfit, managed by Patrick Viera, as a replacement for Mario Balotelli.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is wanted by Nice. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The Daily Record report that the controversial Italian is on his way out of Nice, who sit eighth in the league, and Morelos is a key target with the club ready to splash out on the Scottish Premiership’s top goalscorer.

Nice have only managed 16 goals in 21 league games, the worst record in Ligue 1 along with bottom-side Guingamp.

• READ MORE: Rangers boss ready to pair Defoe with Morelos for title push

The 22-year-old has netted 12 goals in the league and 20 in all competitions this campaign, becoming the talisman for Steven Gerrard.

The Rangers boss noted at the weekend that he may pair Morelos with new signing Jermain Defoe. Both Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen have stated that the South American wouldn’t be leaving the club this January.

Twelve months ago Morelos was the subject of an £8million bid from China, while he was linked with a move to Bordeaux during the summer.

The striker has previously stated his desire to play in England.