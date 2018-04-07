Rangers 4 - 0 Dundee: Gers hit four in comfortable victory

Kenny Miller grabbed his first goal in five months as Rangers fired themselves back up to second spot with a 4-0 victory over Dundee at Ibrox.

Manager Graeme Murty recalled the former Scotland hitman and Ross McCrorie as he looked to freshen up a side that had gone three games without a win.

And the move paid off with Miller rifling the Light Blues ahead with his first strike since bagging a double against Hearts back in October.

Second-half goals from Alfredo Morelos, Jamie Murphy and Daniel Candeias then made sure of the win as Rangers climbed back above Aberdeen on goal difference, leaving Dundee perched just two points above the relegation slots.

Before kick-off there was a poignant tribute to the late Ray Wilkins, who served Rangers for two years after signing from Paris St Germain in 1987, following his death on Wednesday.

Miller had the first attempt at goal as the veteran frontman flicked Candeias’ cross onto the near post.

The woodwork was shaking again as Murphy’s cross from the left drifted against the crossbar but there was no-one in blue able to take advantage of the rebound.

Clear-cut chances were proving increasingly difficult to find as Dundee looked to replicate the gritty display which earned them a point at Celtic Park in midweek.

The hosts hardly helped their cause with some erratic passing and the tetchy home support were quick to make their feelings known.

Having suffered back-to-back home defeats against Celtic and Kilmarnock, the Ibrox faithful were looking for a show of passion from their team but a sizeable portion ended up bellowing with fury as Sofien Moussa was allowed to collect from Roarie Deacon inside the box.

His about-turn inside took Russell Martin out of the equation but with just Wes Foderingham to beat he blazed over.

The fans’ fury did the trick as Rangers were jolted into action, finding the opener six minutes before half-time.

Martin won the ball in midfield before Greg Docherty released Murphy on the left. The winger drove inside looking for an opening and got it as Miller appeared alongside him, the striker driving a fine finish into Elliott Parish’s far corner.

Miller wasted the chance to double his side’s lead three minutes into the second period as he skewed horribly wide from Kusunga’s sloppy header.

Rangers continued to waste chances, with Candeias firing against the post after leading a rapid breakaway while Miller somehow failed to hit the target from the rebound.

But any lingering thoughts that the hosts were set to slip up again were banished after 68 minutes when Candeias was given space out right to fire in a low ball, which Morelos tucked home from point-blank range for his 18th goal of the season.

Murphy struck with 12 minutes left as Dundee’s defence imploded. Parish tried to play a short goal kick to Kusunga but Morelos robbed the defender before teeing up his team-mate to slot home.

And Candeias completed a comfortable win as he smashed into the roof of the net after being picked out by Graham Dorrans.