‘Pure poison passed on’ - Stan Collymore wades into Rangers v Kilmarnock sectarian abuse row

Former England international Stan Collymore has waded into the fall-out from Steve Clarke’s explosive post-match press conference after Kilmarnock’s 5-0 William Hill Scottish Cup loss to Rangers at Ibrox in midweek.

The Killie boss launched an attack on the home fans who had subjected him to anti-Catholic abuse, branding him a “sad Fenian b*****d”. Speaking to the media Clarke said: “When I was approached by Rangers about taking over the job here I was assured, ‘nah, we didn’t have that in the west of Scotland anymore and it had gone’. Hahaha,” Clarke said.

“They can call me a b*****d or w****r but to call me a Fenian b*****d? Come on. We’re living in the dark ages. “They’re not allowed to call my assistant [Alex Dyer] a black B but they can call me a Fenian b*****d. Is that correct? What are we doing in Scotland?”

And Collymore has claimed BT Sport “let him go” after he criticised the broadcaster over their approach to sectarian abuse on air.

The ex-Liverpool striker took to Twitter where he wrote: “So I was right. [In] 2015 on here, I criticised BT Sport for allowing sectarian abuse on air go unchallenged.

“They decided to let me go. They said the conversation should be conducted in the right manner, which never happened on BT Sport. This is now 2019.”

Posting a link to a video of Clarke’s press conference, Collymore demanded: “Where’s the Scottish media? Why don’t they refuse, if neccessary, to cover games? Likewise TV?

“This is pure poison passed on and you can see how shook up [Clarke] is, and he’s not a soft a**e. Incredibly sad.”