Punters backing Rangers to win title in Steven Gerrard’s first season

Rangers are the most backed team to win the Scottish Premiership title next season in Steven Gerrard’s first term in charge at Ibrox.

Celtic are, unsurprisingly, big favourites with some bookies offering 1/10 on Brendan Rodgers’ side securing an eighth consecutive title.

Punters are backing Rangers to win the league in Steven Gerrard's first season in charge - despite Celtic being large favourites. Picture: SNS Group

Nearly 65 per cent of all bets made on the outright winners of the Scottish top flight have been placed on the Ibrox side, with their Old Firm rivals accounting of less than 23 per cent.

The Gers are priced at around 7/1 or 8/1 with most bookmakers but punters haven’t been put off by the price.

According to Oddschecker, a gambler for Shettleston has bet £750 on Rangers winning the 2018/19 league title, with punters continuing to back the Light Blues.

Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek said: “A cool sense of optimism has swept over those at Rangers, with Steven Gerrard’s appointment leading to a wave of money on them winning the league.

“Celtic head into the season as short price 1/10 favourites, and equally short as 4/1 to win the treble, but the public are not putting their hard earned cash on the champions - they are plumping for Rangers surmounting 55 instead.”

Punters can back Aberdeen at 20/1 to win their first league title since the mid-1980s while Hibs are priced at 66/1. Hearts and Kilmarnock are at 150/1 and 250/1 respectively.