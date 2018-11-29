‘Proper Rangers performance’ - fans react on Twitter to Villarreal draw

Rangers now know that a win over Rapid Vienna on the last matchday of the Europa League will ensure qualification from the group following the goalless draw with Villarreal.

Despite there not being any goals there was plenty of incident for fans to talk about, from Daniel Candeias’ red card to Allan McGregor’s performance between the sticks.

@EHDMJU: “That’s not a booking but Candeias has to be smart enough to read how the game was going. Involved in too many incidents in the first half - don’t bring attention to yourself unnecessarily.”

@euangtaylor: “We need to pull a reverse Celtic and force a European referee strike so we get Scottish referees in Europe.”

@sjc_101: “Candeias is this season’s Ryan Jack.”

@spacegirlgail: “Free Daniel Candeias.”

@MaccaGio: “Longest 2nd half of football ever.”

@Beesh24240265: “What spirit, rangers spirit. Beautiful. Thank you.”

@Soulstorm99: “The ref had a very poor night. I reckon we’d have shaded a win with 11 on the park. Credit to the lads for being solid defensively with 10, McGregor in particular. Anyway, onward to Vienna. Mon the Gers.”

@JonathonMoar: “Allan McGregor is already Rangers’ player of the year and it probably isn’t even close. Single handedly won points all season. Superb point in circumstances.”

@FB80_: “Outstanding keeper. Earned us a massive point plus the shift the lads put in the second half.”

@embomacd: “Best signing in Scotland this year by a mile. Arguably one of our best signings in absolute years”

@theboyblair: “We badly need Barisic back at left back. Flanagan was horrendous. McGregor was sensational. At the end a very good point.”

@petera1872: “One of our poorest displays in terms of keeping possession but also one of our absolute best displays in terms of heart and effort....brilliant result considering the horrific red card decision....all on Vienna now....bring it on!”

@JordanC1107: “A proper Rangers performance tonight. No passing the buck from anyone. 4-3-2 worked well. Allan McGregor is just an outstanding goalkeeper. A shoot out in Vienna it is.”

@Pena_Cartel: “Allan McGregor is the best Rangers player since the mega money years of Advocaat. He’s genuine world class.”

Even Livingston’s goalkeeper had his say...

@liamm_kelly: “It’s not as easy as McGregor makes it look btw.”

