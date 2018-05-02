Paul Murray and Barry Scott quit Rangers board

Rangers have announced the resignations of directors Paul Murray and Barry Scott.

Murray, who had been in post since March 2015, had been a former director of the Ibrox club in the period preceding their financial collapse in 2012, and later served as interim chairman of Rangers since the general meeting of shareholders in March 2015 which ousted the previous boardroom regime.

Paul Murray has quit his role on the Ibrox board, along with Barry Scott. Picture: SNS Group

Hong Kong-based businessman Scott only joined the Ibrox board in December last year. In January 2016, he was named as one of three benefactors who had contributed funds to the £6.5 million loan paid to Rangers in a bid to pay off Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley and help fund the club’s day-to-day running costs.

A statement from Rangers said: “Paul has served with distinction as a director since that time and all at Rangers are very grateful for his efforts. We look forward to welcoming him again as a supporter.”

“Barry joined the Board more recently and his enthusiasm and drive were welcome. The Board knows it will continue to enjoy his support and appreciates the commitment he has shown to the club.”