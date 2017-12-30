Paul Hartley resigned to losing Jimmy Nicholl to Rangers

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley expects to lose his assistant Jimmy Nicholl to Rangers this week.

The Ibrox side have been granted permission to speak to Nicholl and Hartley said only ‘details’ require to be ironed out for the former Rangers full-back to become Graeme Murty’s No.2. Nicholl will remain with Falkirk until after Tuesday’s derby with Dunfermline.

Hartley said: “Rangers have asked for permission to speak to Jimmy, so we’ll see how things develop over the next couple of days.

“We’ve given him permission to go and speak to them and we’ll know in the next couple of days if he’s going to take the job. He’ll be with us until Tuesday at least, and I think he’s just to sort some details out with Rangers.

“Of course I’m disappointed to be losing him, but I see the other side of it. He was out the game for a while and we brought him in, but it’s one of these opportunities – we’re not here to stand in people’s way.”