Paul Gascoigne to be inducted into Scottish Football Hall of Fame

Paul Gascoigne will be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame this month, organisers have announced.

The former Rangers midfielder follows former England team-mate Terry Butcher in receiving the honour.

Paul Gascoigne during his days with Rangers. Picture: Stephen Mansfield

Gascoigne joined Rangers from Lazio in the summer of 1995 and won both Scottish player of the year awards in his first season, just before scoring against Scotland at Euro 96. He left for Middlesbrough in March 1998.

Another two former Old Firm stars, Brian Laudrup and Henrik Larsson, were previously included in the Hall of Fame ranks alongside a host of Scots.

Inductees are chosen by a panel made up from the football and media worlds following nominations from the public.

Julie Fleeting, Scotland’s top women goalscorer, had previously been confirmed as a new entrant and three more will be announced at a Glasgow dinner on October 21.