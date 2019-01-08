Ovie Ejaria opens up on Rangers exit and Steven Gerrard as he joins new club

Ovie Ejaria has paid tribute to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, just weeks after his Gers loan spell was cut short.

The Liverpool midfielder started well at Ibrox but his performances tailed off and he returned to Anfield last month amid reports he had struggled to settle in Scotland.

Ovie Ejaria during his time at Rangers. The Liverpool midfielder is now on loan at Reading. Picture: Getty Images

Ejaria has now sealed a move to Championship strugglers Reading, but feels his experience at Rangers, and previously at Sunderland, can help him as he looks to hit the ground running at the Madejski Stadium.

The 21-year-old told Reading’s website: “I’ve played quite a few games now, I think both loan spells have benefited me and hopefully I can take the positive from those loans into this one.

• READ MORE - Rangers transfer latest: £7m bid for star, Morelos latest, starlet set for loan

“You have to be ready all the time, stay fit and I feel like I’m ready. I’m ready to give 100 per cent for the team and hopefully I can help the team as much as possible.”

Ejaria will link up with former Ger Sone Aluko, while there are other squad members with experience of Scottish football including ex-Kilmarnock ‘keeper Anssi Jaakkola, former Livingston forward Marc McNulty and Tyler Blackett, who spent time on loan at Celtic under Ronny Deila.

Despite his early exit from Ibrox, Ejaria was complimentary about Gerrard, adding: “Steven Gerrard is a very good manager and I’m grateful for the opportunity he gave me.”