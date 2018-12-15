Ovie Ejaria leaves Rangers as loan move terminated

Have your say

Midfielder Ovie Ejaria has left Rangers after his loan agreement was mutually terminated by the Ibrox side and his parent club Liverpool.

A Rangers statement said: “Rangers and Liverpool have agreed to terminate Ovie Ejaria’s Ibrox loan period. Ovie will be returning to Liverpool immediately.

“The midfield player has not settled in Scotland and wishes to continue his career back with his parent club.

“Ovie arrived at Ibrox in June and played twenty-eight matches including eleven times in the Europa League, scoring twice for the Gers.

“Rangers thanks him for his commitment and efforts. Everyone at the club wishes him well for his future.

Rangers also thanks Liverpool for their assistance.”

Steven Gerrard had voiced concern about the “ very quiet kid” who had, at times, looked impressive for Rangers. The midfielder’s loan move was due to end in the summer.