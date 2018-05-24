Orange Rangers Hummel kit goes on sale - but there’s a catch

A new Rangers shirt has appeared on sale in Turkey - but the jersey is a fake that has been created by a local clothes shop.

The orange top has the 32Red sponsor along with the Ibrox club’s badge and Hummel’s logo on the chest, and has been on sale in “Mehmet’s Boutique” in Marmaris.

The shirt, which has white chevrons and blue stripes on the sleeves and an orange body, has been snapped up by fans on holiday, while also prompting supporters to beg the Danish sportswear firm to release next season’s designs.

The counterfeit top is believed to be based on concept designs posted on Facebook earlier this year, and comes complete with orange shorts.

The Gers had an orange and navy striped change kit for the 1993/94 season before Diadora produced a bright orange away kit in 2002/03.

And now fans are hopeful that an orange and blue kit might become a reality for the Ibrox club.

Could Hummel bring out a version of the 2002/03 change kit, modelled here by Ronald de Boer? Picture: SNS Group

