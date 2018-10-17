Northern Ireland FA in bid to block Kyle Lafferty playing for Rangers

Irish Football Association chiefs are attempting to block Kyle Lafferty from playing for Rangers, as the row over the striker’s withdrawal from Northern Ireland’s matches with Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina intensifies.

The 31-year-old phoned national team manager Michael O’Neill at midnight the day before the squad was due to meet up for the UEFA Nations League double header to tell him he was pulling out of the squad.

Picture: Getty Images

O’Neill, whose attacking options were already limited, insisted he would deal with the issue after the international break.

The Northern Ireland boss suggested Lafferty, who has been capped 68 times by Northern Ireland, had said he was struggling with an Achilles problem.

O’Neill said: “Kyle had an Achilles problem, we knew he had an Achilles problem in September.

“He felt he would be better served not coming and being part of the squad for these two games - albeit he’s been part of the Rangers squad all season.”

But IFA chiefs are understood to have sent an email to Rangers, invoking a FIFA ruling allowing them to request that Lafferty misses Sunday’s clash with Hamilton.

The rule stipulates that - if requested - a player cannot turn out for his club until at least five days have passed between the end of an international period and the next club game.

Although Northern Ireland played on Monday night, there were still matches being played on Tuesday evening, which the IFA believe would rule the former Hearts and Burnley forward out of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash on Sunday.