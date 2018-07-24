New Rangers striker Umar Sadiq goes from ‘unbelievably bad’ to ‘world class’

Rangers fans have been warned what to expect from new signing Umar Sadiq from the manager who signed him for NAC Breda.

Stijn Vreven oversaw the 21-year-old’s 12 appearances for the Eredivise side between January and May this year. On loan from Roma, the Nigerian hit five goals.

The dozen appearances, however, were enough to show Vreven, now manager of Belgian second tier side Beerschot Wilrijk, the different sides to Sadiq.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Vreven said: “There were times with Umar that I would watch him and think ‘this is unbelievably bad’ and then 10 seconds later he would produce a world class moment.

“That for me sums up Umar Sadiq. He would go from magic to nothing and then magic again. Rangers fans can be sure life won’t be dull with him in the team.

“His style is strange but in a good way. He has fantastic, crazy moments but he can score goals and was really important for our team.

“It’s really difficult to play with him but that’s why it’s also difficult to play against him. He is an instinctive player and you don’t know what he’s going to do next. I’ve never seen a player like him - he is one of a kind.

“Rangers supporters should expect the unexpected. If I had one piece of advice for Steven Gerrard then it would be to close his eyes sometimes when Umar Sadiq and hope that he produces a moment of magic.”

Vreven, who was replaced at NAC Breda with former Motherwell centre-back Mitchell van der Gaag, also raised the player’s laid-back attitude which saw him miss meetings or not approach training with the right mindset.

However, he was effusive in what the player can bring to the team as long as he is not overburdened with orders.

Rangers fans could be set to see him in action sooner rather than later with the forward, along with fellow new signing Lassana Coulibaly, included in the squad for Rangers’ Europa League second qualifying tie with Croatians NK Osijek.

Vreven said: “He is a player who prefers to run without the ball than with it and you don’t see that often. It’s more dangerous when a player runs without the ball.

“Umar is only a number nine because you only give him one or two tactical instructions and that’s enough for him. If you give him five or six instructions then his head is full and it’s too much.

“He can play in a 4-5-1 or a 4-3-3 but if he is the main striker then he will produce his best.”

