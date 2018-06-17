New Rangers signing Nikola Katic tipped to be next Lovren

New Rangers signing Nikola Katic has been tipped to challenge Dejan Lovren for a place in the heart of Croatia’s defence in the coming years.

Steve Gerrard signed the 21-year-old from Croatian top-flight side Slaven Belupo last week on a four-year contract amid interest from Russian giants Spartak Moscow.

Katic (left) has been compared to Lovren (Right). Pictures: Rangers TV and Wikicommons

Slaven’s sporting director Zvonimir Simunovic believes Katic will be a great signing for Rangers and his style of play should see him add to the one cap he has already won for his country.

“Nikola is very strong in challenges, excellent on the ground and even better in the air,” Simunovic said in quotes published by HITC.

“He’s also fast for such a strong defender and quite often we played him in central midfield.

“Vedran Corluka and Dejan Lovren have been top class for Croatia for a long time but Nikola can get close to them if he keeps developing.

“I am sure as a Rangers player he’ll be closer to becoming a regular national team player.

“He didn’t make the World Cup squad this time but he has been a regular member of the under-21s.

“I am sure Nikola will adapt quickly and easily because Scottish football is perfect for someone like him who is aggressive and strong.

“He just has so much quality and I’m sure the Rangers supporters will also appreciate him.”