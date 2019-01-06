Midfielder Steven Davis returns to Rangers on loan

Rangers have announced the return of Southampton midfielder Steven Davis on loan until the end of the season.

Northern Ireland captain Davis, 34, spent four years at Ibrox between 2008 and 2012, where he made over 200 appearances and won eight major trophies – including three league titles.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard told the club’s official website: “He has previously captained the club and been captain for his country and Southampton, so we welcome yet another leader into our dressing room.”