Midfield duo told they have no future at Rangers

Andy Halliday and Jason Holt have been told they are free to find new clubs after being deemed surplus to requirements at Rangers, according to The Herald.

Andy Halliday and Jason Holt after they were rewarded with contract extensions in January 2016. Picture: SNS

Steven Gerrard has made it known to the pair that they are not part of his long-term plans as he bids to strengthen the Ibrox squad.

Both Halliday and Holt signed for former boss Mark Warburton in the summer of 2015.

They each played a significant role in helping Rangers gain promotion to the top flight but couldn’t match their performances in the top tier.

Halliday, 26, fell out of favour after Warburton left and was eventually sent on loan by the Englishman’s successor, Pedro Caixinha, for the first half of last season.

Holt, 25, continued to provide reliable depth in the midfield area, but couldn’t replicate his goalscoring exploits from his first season. He netted ten times in the Championship winning campaign, but has since only scored twice in two season of Premiership football.

They both have two years left on their contract after being awarded extensions in January 2016.

