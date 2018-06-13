Michael O’Halloran set to complete move away from Rangers

Michael O’Halloran is set to complete his exit from Rangers as the winger is on the verge of joining Melbourne City, according to the Scottish Sun.

Rangers winger Michael O'Halloran looks set to leave the club. Picture: SNS

The 27-year-old was on the radar of both Motherwell and former club St Johnstone, but has instead opted for a new start in Australia.

City reached the semis of the A-League finals last season behind the goals of ex-Ibrox youngster Ross McCormack.

O’Halloran is currently in talks to see an early release from his contract at Rangers. He played only once for the club last season, as a 89th minute substitute in a 2-1 win over Hearts, after falling out of favour with Pedro Caixinha and then Graeme Murty.

The speedster initially joined in January 2016 for a £500,000 fee after impressing for St Johnstone in a 3-1 victory over Mark Warburton’s men in a League Cup clash at Ibrox.

