Michael O’Halloran quits Rangers and heads to Melbourne

Michael O’Halloran has completed his move to A-League outfit Melbourne City after falling out of favour at Rangers.

The former Bolton winger has struggled to make an impact at Ibrox since Rangers’ return to the Scottish Premiership and spent the first half of last season on loan at St Johnstone.

The 27-year-old, pictured, has now opted for a fresh start in Australia and has signed a two-year deal for Melbourne City.

“I’m coming with high hopes to play my part in a team that I feel are really going places,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to getting in, working hard and training.”

Melbourne City head coach Warren Joyce added: “Michael brings a wealth of experience from a number of clubs, including one of the biggest in Europe. He’s a very exciting player to watch – he has pace to burn and is capable of creating and scoring goals. He will be an important addition to the squad and I know he is very ready to start pre-season preparations.”

Rangers, under new manager Steven Gerrard, flew out to Spain yesterday morning to begin a ten-day pre-season camp.