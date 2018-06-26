Meeting to take place over Rangers and SFA’s Uefa licence row

The SFA are set to meet on Tuesday to decide on their next move over the award of a Uefa licence to Rangers in 2011.

The SFA will meet regarding Uefa licence granted to Rangers in 2011. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The governing body angered the club in May when the compliance officer handed the Ibrox club a notice of complaint for allegedly breaking rules over their application for a Uefa licence ahead of the 2011/12 season, with two charges being brought against the Ibrox side.

Rangers hit back at the SFA with a strongly worded statement, saying there were individuals “intent on harming the Scottish game, Rangers Football Club and its supporters by pursuing a course that has no sensible purpose or reasonable prospect of success”.

The club also questioned “whether the time, cost and expense of this investigation was justified and was a good use of the SFA’s limited resources” before going on to say “disappointingly, and presumably rather than accept that the investigation was a waste of all parties’ time and resources”.

The SFA are primed to meet at Hampden Park where the charge will be discussed in greater detail and how the investigation will proceed.

