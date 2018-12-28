MBE for Rangers defender Gareth McAuley in New Year Honours

Have your say

Rangers defender Gareth McAuley has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours. The experienced centre-back is recognised for services to football in Northern Ireland.

McAuley, 39, has won 80 caps for Northern Ireland and represented his country at Euro 2016. In his club career he played for Leicester City, Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion before joining Rangers in the summer.

Former England cricket captain Alastair Cook and ex-England rugby skipper Bill Beaumont both receive knighthoods.

England’s achievement in reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Russia this year is recognised with an OBE for manager Gareth Southgate, while captain Harry Kane gets an MBE.

Cyclist Geraint Thomas, who won the Tour de France in July also receives an OBE.

Four-time Ashes winner Cook, 34, is the first England cricketer to be knighted since Ian Botham in 2007. He retired from international cricket this summer after compiling more Test centuries and runs – 12,472 – than any other England player.

Beaumont, 66, led England to a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1980 and captained the British and Irish Lions. He is chairman of World Rugby.

There is a CBE for Willie John McBride, the former Ireland and Lions captain, who played in a record 17 Lions Tests and skippered them to a memorable Test series victory over South Africa 44 years ago.

World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness receives a CBE for services to sport, and Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin is made a Dame.

There are MBEs for British curling director and British Olympic Association board member Hew Chalmers and volleyball coach Thomas Dowens.

Maureen Campbell, lately chair of Scottish Swimming, receives an OBE for services to swimming.