Martin Skrtel to Rangers deal ‘back on’ as Fenerbahce eye Ibrox ace

Martin Skrtel’s move to Rangers could be back on, according to reports in Turkey.

An article published by Yeniakit suggests that the Turkish giants are keen on signing Ibrox forward Alfredo Morelos, as they seek a replacement for Vincent Janssen who has returned to Tottenham Hotspur following the end of his loan spell.

Could Martin Skrtel yet be pulling on a Rangers jersey next season? Picture: Getty Images

Now the Yellow Canaries could offer Skrtel plus cash to the Gers in a bid to land the Colombian striker, who has been linked with clubs in England and China as well as Besiktas.

The former HJK Helsinki striker scored 18 goals in 43 matches during his maiden Scottish Premiership season.

However, even if Rangers are tempted by the prospect of Skrtel and cash, the Slovakian international’s wages could still be a problem.

The former Liverpool defender is reputedly earning around £3.5 million a season after tax.

Despite this, representatives from Fener are expected to travel to Glasgow to hold talks with their Ibrox counterparts.

