Man charged over alleged chair-throwing incident at Aberdeen-Rangers game

A football fan has been charged by police following an incident at a Scottish Cup match between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Officers arrested a man in the Glasgow area earlier this week and transported him to Aberdeen. Police had earlier circulated images of a man they wished to speak to in relation to an alleged chair-throwing incident at Pittodrie stadium that left a man requiring treatment for a head injury.

The 21-year-old, from Glasgow, is accused of “culpable and reckless conduct” at the north-east arena earlier this month.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Thank you to those who assisted with and shared our appeal earlier this week - your information was invaluable.”

The Scottish Cup quarter-final meeting ended in a 1-1 draw, with Aberdeen winning the replay at Ibrox.