Ligue 1 duo interested in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos - reports

Ligue 1 duo Bordeaux and Rennes were in attendance to watch Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in action against Aberdeen.
Reports from Foot Mercato in France say Rennes have been watching the Colombian since the start of the year, while Bordeaux have started monitoring the 21-year-old with a view to making an offer this summer.
Rennes considered a move for the player in January but opted for Diafra Sakho from West Ham United.
Morelos lasted only 12 minutes against Aberdeen after being sent off for a kick-out at Scott McKenna after being barged twice. The Colombian has hit one goal so far this season, while he struck 18 times in his debut campaign.
