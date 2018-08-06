Ligue 1 duo interested in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos - reports

Ligue 1 duo Bordeaux and Rennes were in attendance to watch Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in action against Aberdeen.

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos in action. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Reports from Foot Mercato in France say Rennes have been watching the Colombian since the start of the year, while Bordeaux have started monitoring the 21-year-old with a view to making an offer this summer.

Rennes considered a move for the player in January but opted for Diafra Sakho from West Ham United.

Morelos lasted only 12 minutes against Aberdeen after being sent off for a kick-out at Scott McKenna after being barged twice. The Colombian has hit one goal so far this season, while he struck 18 times in his debut campaign.

