Leeds United eye move for Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham - reports

Leeds United are considering a January move for Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, according to the Daily Express.

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. Picture: Michael Gillen

The English stopper was the club’s undisputed No.1 for three seasons after signing for Mark Warburton’s side in the summer of 2015.

However, he dropped to the role of reserve after Allan McGregor was signed shortly after the hiring of Steven Gerrard as the club’s manager.

Foderingham, 27, has made just three appearances this season, with only one of those coming in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Leeds are on the hunt for a goalkeeper after injuries to Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Jamal Blackman, with youngster Will Huffer starting between the sticks for the recent win over Bristol City.