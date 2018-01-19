Lee Wallace has more surgery but Graeme Murty hopeful of quick return

Rangers manager Graeme Murty claims Lee Wallace will be fit soon - despite the defender going back in for more surgery.

The Gers skipper has not played since September 15 after sustaining a groin injury in a 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle.

Murty had earlier said Wallace had an outside chance of making a comeback from surgery against Celtic before the winter break.

However, the 30-year-old remains on the sidelines as Rangers kick off their William Hill Scottish Cup campaign against Fraserburgh on Sunday, subject to a pitch inspection at 12pm on Saturday.

Murty said: “Lee has had a bi-lateral hernia repair but we’re confident he won’t be out for too much longer and that we will have him back in short order.”

Declan John, who initially signed on loan from Cardiff City before agreeing a permanent deal, has been deputising at left back for the Gers while Lee Hodson has also had a handful of outings.

