Kris Commons: ‘Naughty’ Jason Cummings can fire Rangers to next level

Jason Cummings has a “naughty” side but has the talent to take Rangers to the next level, according to former team-mate Kris Commons.

The 22-year-old striker has joined the Ibrox club from Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season, with Rangers having an option to buy the Scotland international.

Jason Cummings struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Getty

Cummings moved to the English Championship side from Hibernian in the summer but struggled to establish himself, scoring four goals in 17 club appearances this term.

Former Celtic attacker Commons, these days a pundit, played with Cummings at Easter Road and can see him thriving if Rangers boss Graeme Murty can channel his talent.

Speaking at a William Hill media event at Hampden Park ahead of this weekend’s William Hill Scottish Cup ties, Commons said: “Jason is a terrific player, he has a lot of ability. He just needs an arm round him.

“I think he needs a manager who is going to send him in the right direction.

“Neil Lennon did exceptional work with Jason (at Hibs), working on his game.

“He can score goals, he can score spectacular goals but he has a side of him as well that can be a bit naughty.

“He is at a club now where all eyes will be on him.

“I don’t think all eyes were on him at Nottingham Forest or Hibs.

“Certainly a city was watching but now Scotland is watching Jason Cummings, and obviously with the interest of Nottingham Forest there will be a lot of people in England wanting to find out how he is doing.

“Jason has had a past where he has had to grow up, he has done a few things on and off the field that is a little bit immature.

“But he is a player that has so much ability that if he does put his mind set right he can go on to the next level.

“I think that will be a big motivation, not only for Jason but for Rangers as well, that he can take them to the next level.”