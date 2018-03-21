Josh Windass tweets and deletes angry response to Rangers fan

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has clashed with Ibrox fans once again, this time on social media.

Windass took issue with one supporter’s reaction to the club tweeting about the former Accrington Stanley midfielder winning the Ladbrokes Player of the Month for February.

The supporter wrote: “Wrong attitude! Still on my ‘out’ wishlist as only want 100 per cent hard work for 94 minutes all over the park, an unaffordable mini luxury, would knock someone’s hand off for 2 million in the summer!”

But Windass responded to the fan, replying: “My attitude has never/will never be in question. You know very little about my work rate – better write a new wish list.”

The 24-year-old later deleted the tweet, posting another message in which he said: “Was gonna go off on one then I thought, can’t be bothered getting told off tomorrow.”

Josh Windass battles for the ball with Kilmarnock's Youssouf Mulumbu during the recent Scottish Premiership clash. Picture: SNS Group

Windass has scored six goals in his last six Scottish Premiership appearances, including the opening goal in the recent Old Firm clash.

Windass - who signed a contract extension last month - has clashed with fans previously, and has been warned by manager Graeme Murty for gesturing towards the supporters.

In early February, Windass put his finger to his lips in a shushing gesture as he celebrated a goal against Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Murty said after the match: “I’ll talk to him about it and ask why he has done it, if he has done it. But, to be perfectly honest, I don’t know why Josh does many of the things that he does.”

